Man sentenced to prison for killing man at Petersburg Budget Inn in 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to 34 years in prison after killing a man at the Petersburg Budget Motor Inn three years ago.

This conviction stems from shooting on April 23, 2019, at the Budget Motor Inn on North Jamestown Drive in Petersburg.

When police arrived, they found Anthony “Amp” Hudgins bleeding on a motel room floor. Officers say he was shot 14 times.

Hotel security footage revealed three armed men forced their way into Hudgins’s room, the door closed, but a struggle could be heard, followed by gunshots. Rickey Antwan Young was identified as one of the three armed men that forcibly entered the room. He was seen running from the room as the shooting continued inside.

Young was determined not to be the actual shooter. During a court interview, he said he never intended to kill Hudgins but instead to fight him one-on-one because he believed Hudgins had set him up to be robbed just days before.

Young was sentenced to 34 years for armed burglary, conspiracy to commit armed burglary, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and use of a gun to murder during a two-day trial on May 4 and 5.

He was acquitted on the remaining charges of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit malicious wounding.

