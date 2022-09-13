Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Man sentenced to prison for killing man at Petersburg Budget Inn in 2019

Rickey Young was sentenced to 34 years in prison for the murder of Anthony "Amp" Hudgins.
Rickey Young was sentenced to 34 years in prison for the murder of Anthony "Amp" Hudgins.(Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to 34 years in prison after killing a man at the Petersburg Budget Motor Inn three years ago.

This conviction stems from shooting on April 23, 2019, at the Budget Motor Inn on North Jamestown Drive in Petersburg.

Arrest made in shooting death at Petersburg Budget Inn

When police arrived, they found Anthony “Amp” Hudgins bleeding on a motel room floor. Officers say he was shot 14 times.

Hotel security footage revealed three armed men forced their way into Hudgins’s room, the door closed, but a struggle could be heard, followed by gunshots. Rickey Antwan Young was identified as one of the three armed men that forcibly entered the room. He was seen running from the room as the shooting continued inside.

Young was determined not to be the actual shooter. During a court interview, he said he never intended to kill Hudgins but instead to fight him one-on-one because he believed Hudgins had set him up to be robbed just days before.

Young was sentenced to 34 years for armed burglary, conspiracy to commit armed burglary, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and use of a gun to murder during a two-day trial on May 4 and 5.

He was acquitted on the remaining charges of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit malicious wounding.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Farm, horse owners grieve death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
Kelvin K. Johnson
Police search for man in connection to deadly Glen Allen apartment complex shooting

Latest News

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
15-year-old girl shot, killed in Richmond
15-year-old girl shot, killed in Richmond
Bivalent booster
When to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting