Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Ken Starr, former Clinton investigator, dies at age 76

Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 76.(MGN ONLINE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Ken Starr, the independent counsel who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, has died. He was 76 years old.

Starr served as U.S. solicitor general from 1989 to 1993 and a U.S. circuit judge for the for the District of Columbia Circuit from 1983 to 1989. He was also the president of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016.

He was most well known from his time leading the Whitewater investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton. What started as a probe of real estate investments expanded far beyond, leading to the revelations of the president’s sexual relationship with a 24-year-old White House intern.

Clinton was impeached by the House in 1998 on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice, based on statements he had made about the relationship.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Farm, horse owners grieve death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
Kelvin K. Johnson
Police search for man in connection to deadly Glen Allen apartment complex shooting

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
In 2nd Alex Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down