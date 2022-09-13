‘I’m just completely blessed’: Student’s mother honors RPS teacher
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A highly respected Richmond Public Schools teacher was the next recipient of NBC12′s Acts of kindness.
Mr. Keith Washington says he wanted no part of becoming a teacher, but it turns out it’s in his blood.
Anthony Antoine has more on Washington’s impact on the students at Binford Middle School and why a student’s mother nominated him.
Watch the story below:
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.