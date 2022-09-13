Healthcare Pros
‘I’m just completely blessed’: Student’s mother honors RPS teacher

A highly respected Richmond Public Schools teacher was the next recipient of NBC12′s Acts of...
A highly respected Richmond Public Schools teacher was the next recipient of NBC12′s Acts of kindness.
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A highly respected Richmond Public Schools teacher was the next recipient of NBC12′s Acts of kindness.

Henrico special education teacher honored

Mr. Keith Washington says he wanted no part of becoming a teacher, but it turns out it’s in his blood.

Anthony Antoine has more on Washington’s impact on the students at Binford Middle School and why a student’s mother nominated him.

Watch the story below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

‘I’m just completely blessed’: Student’s mother honors RPS teacher
