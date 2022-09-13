‘I’m just completely blessed’: Student’s mother honors RPS teacher

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A highly respected Richmond Public Schools teacher was the next recipient of NBC12′s Acts of kindness.

Mr. Keith Washington says he wanted no part of becoming a teacher, but it turns out it’s in his blood.

Anthony Antoine has more on Washington’s impact on the students at Binford Middle School and why a student’s mother nominated him.

Watch the story below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.