Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old Richmond girl was shot and killed Monday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, police were called to the 900 block of N. 1st Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl lying on the sidewalk unresponsive after getting shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 9th grader’s grandmother and cousin identified her as Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey.

Tynashia "Nae" Humphrey, 15, was a 9th grader at Armstrong High School. (Grandmother Karen Cheatham)

Mayor Levar Stoney released the following statement after learning of the shooting:

“Tonight we lost a 15-year-old who was simply walking to the store with friends. This has to stop. Too many families are losing loved ones to senseless violence. We will not tolerate gun violence in our city. We will not tolerate those who would perpetrate this kind of violence on any of our residents.”

An RPD spokesperson confirmed that Humphrey was caught in the crossfire when shot.

Richmond School Board Chair Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed released the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart to share that RPS has lost another student to gun violence. She was a 9th grader at Armstrong High School. We will have our crisis support team on hand at AHS today. Keep the AHS family in your prayers!”

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about this shooting can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-748-1000.

