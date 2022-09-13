Healthcare Pros
Diamond District construction set to start in Spring 2023

By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RVA Diamond Partners says it’s ready to get down to work and start transforming the area known as the Diamond District. The site is located at the crossroads of Interstates 64 and 95.

“The City of Richmond is literally on the rise, and the opportunity to create a new 67-acre neighborhood where people can live, work and play with the beloved flying squirrels as the anchor tenant is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Jason Guillot, RVA Diamond Partners.

Outside the baseball stadium Tuesday, those who had a hand in getting the project to this point took time to highlight what was in store.

“If it was just about economic development alone, that would have been sufficient, but this is not. This is much broader. This is transformative. This will enhance the quality of life in our city and certainly in this community,” said Cynthia Newbille with Richmond City Council.

Phase one will bring about a new baseball stadium to be built by spring 2025.

“We have never felt anything but love from this city. And we weren’t willing to go somewhere else,” Lou DiBella, Richmond Flying Squirrels President.

The plan will also include a mix of office space, two hotels, and an 11-acre public park. The city also says the project will consist of at least 3,000 new residential units, with 20% dedicated to affordable housing.

There are four phases in total to get the entire job done. The city also highlights equity in the upcoming construction. The mayor says minorities will do 40% of the work.

“We heard you throughout the Richmond 300 process when you said we want mixed-income, mixed-use development. We don’t want too big. We don’t want it too small. We want it just right,” said Katherine Jordan with Richmond City Council.

Next up for the project is a review by a city council sub-committee. That will happen Thursday afternoon.

