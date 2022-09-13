Healthcare Pros
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate.

The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s General Assembly session.

The Virginia Department of Taxation’s website lists more information regarding those rebate payments for eligible taxpayers. According to the website, not all taxpayers will qualify for this.

Officials said if you had a tax liability last year, you would receive up to $250 if you filed individually and up to $500 if you filed jointly.

Virginia’s Tax Commissioner said the rebates would start to be issued on Monday, Sept. 19, for all returns filed by Sept. 5. The plan is to issue 250,000 refunds daily, Monday through Friday.

The commissioner said they expect to issue about 2.9 million rebates through Oct. 10.

Then from Oct. 11 through the end of the year, rebates will be issued weekly until complete for all eligible returns filed by Nov. 1.

On Sept. 19, taxpayers can check their rebate eligibility online. Taxpayers will learn their eligibility, the amount, if eligible, and when to expect the funds.

