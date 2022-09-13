Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Black History Museum & Cultural Center marks 40th anniversary with new exhibition

Richmond’s Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia
Richmond’s Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Black History Museum & Cultural Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a new special exhibition.

The six-month-long exhibition “Forging Freedom and Justice and Equality” will look at “vital themes of Black history in culture across the Commonwealth.”

The topics highlighted in the special exhibition include:

  • Before Came Freedom
  • In My Father’s House
  • Tell Them We Are Rising
  • The Business, Commerce, Organisations, and The Black Press
  • Blacks in the Military
  • Arts, Sports & Entertainment

“Forging Freedom and Justice and Equality” opens on Sept. 14 and will remain on display through April 29, 2023.

Also, this week, the museum will host the 7th Annual Afrikana Film Festival on Sept. 15, with an opening night reception and screening of “Birth of a Planet,” which spotlights the story of John Mitchell, the founder of the Richmond Planet. There will also be a panel and live music.

Then on Saturday, it is the Run Richmond 16.19, which celebrates unity in diversity.

Registration is required for all events.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Farm, horse owners grieve death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
Kelvin K. Johnson
Police search for man in connection to deadly Glen Allen apartment complex shooting
Monday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong...
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening

Latest News

This year’s 2nd Street Festival will be held Oct. 1 and 2.
2nd Street Festival announces 2022 schedule
2017 Tacky Light Run
Registration open for CarMax Tacky Light Run
Better Breakfast Month recipe
Better Breakfast Month recipe
CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is coming to Richmond.
‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ coming to Richmond