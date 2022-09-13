Black History Museum & Cultural Center marks 40th anniversary with new exhibition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Black History Museum & Cultural Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a new special exhibition.

The six-month-long exhibition “Forging Freedom and Justice and Equality” will look at “vital themes of Black history in culture across the Commonwealth.”

The topics highlighted in the special exhibition include:

Before Came Freedom

In My Father’s House

Tell Them We Are Rising

The Business, Commerce, Organisations, and The Black Press

Blacks in the Military

Arts, Sports & Entertainment

“Forging Freedom and Justice and Equality” opens on Sept. 14 and will remain on display through April 29, 2023.

Also, this week, the museum will host the 7th Annual Afrikana Film Festival on Sept. 15, with an opening night reception and screening of “Birth of a Planet,” which spotlights the story of John Mitchell, the founder of the Richmond Planet. There will also be a panel and live music.

Then on Saturday, it is the Run Richmond 16.19, which celebrates unity in diversity.

Registration is required for all events.

