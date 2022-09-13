Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

2nd Street Festival announces 2022 schedule

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2nd Street Festival has announced the full 2022 schedule!

This year’s festival will be from Oct. 1-2, and the headliner is DJ Grandmaster Flash, along with many great artists. Sunday’s closing performance will be “I Would Die 4U: A Musical Tribute to Prince.”

Here’s the full 2nd Street Festival Schedule:

WAVERLY R. CRAWLEY MAIN STAGE (sponsored by Virginia Union University)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

11:30 – 12:15 p.m. Aubrey Smalls Quartet

12:45 – 1:30 p.m. Ban Caribe

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Rodney The Soul Singer Stith

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. J Baxter & the S.A.U.C.E.

4:55 - 5:10 p.m. Standing on Their Shoulders- Festival Tributes

5:45 - 7:00 p.m. GRANDMASTER FLASH

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Cora Harvey Armstrong

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Virginia Union University Choir

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. KATZ Band

4:45 – 6:00 p.m. I Would Die 4 U; A Musical Tribute to PRINCE

JOE KENNEDY JR. JAZZ STAGE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

12:00 - 1:15 p.m. COUNTERPOINT featuring Wayne “Big Patt” Patterson

1:45 - 2:45 p.m. Marsha Meekins & Company

3:15 - 4:15 p.m. Jason Jenkins Group

4:45 - 6:00 p.m. The Marvin Taylor Experience

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

1:00 - 2:10 p.m. Drummer, Billy Williams, Jr.

2:45 - 4:00 p.m. Carl Lester-El Quartet featuring Corey El

4:45 - 6:00 p.m. Nathan Mitchell - Happy Birthday!

EGGLESTON HOTEL COMMUNITY STAGE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

11:35 – 11:55 am Welcome - Historic Jackson Ward Association- Janis Allen

12:15 – 12:45 p.m. Sports Backer’s Fitness Warriors

1:10 – 1:55 p.m. Drums No Guns

2:20 – 2:50 p.m. The Line Dance Prince - Carlos Vieira

3:15 – 3:45 p.m. POSE…Hair Meets Fashion on 2nd Street

4:10 - 5:00 p.m. Johnny Lee Long Band

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

1:15 – 2:00 p.m. Dr. Michael J. Jones & The Village of Faith Praise Team

2:30 – 3:10 p.m. Sweet Potatoes

3:35- 4:35 p.m. Hip Hop Karaoke

4:45 –4:55 p.m. Roscoe Burnem - Richmond’s Poet Laureate

5:10 - 5:40 p.m. Dancing with Mama D

The 2nd Street Festival celebrates the rich culture of Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The free event will also feature three stages with musical performances, a Kidz Zone, food, vendors, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club.

For the latest information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Farm, horse owners grieve death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
Kelvin K. Johnson
Police search for man in connection to deadly Glen Allen apartment complex shooting
Monday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong...
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening

Latest News

2017 Tacky Light Run
Registration open for CarMax Tacky Light Run
Better Breakfast Month recipe
Better Breakfast Month recipe
CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is coming to Richmond.
‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ coming to Richmond
First responders and community members will come together on Oct. 1 to play against one another...
Chesterfield hosts soccer tournament to connect first responders with community