2nd Street Festival announces 2022 schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2nd Street Festival has announced the full 2022 schedule!

This year’s festival will be from Oct. 1-2, and the headliner is DJ Grandmaster Flash, along with many great artists. Sunday’s closing performance will be “I Would Die 4U: A Musical Tribute to Prince.”

Here’s the full 2nd Street Festival Schedule:

WAVERLY R. CRAWLEY MAIN STAGE (sponsored by Virginia Union University)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

11:30 – 12:15 p.m. Aubrey Smalls Quartet

12:45 – 1:30 p.m. Ban Caribe

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Rodney The Soul Singer Stith

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. J Baxter & the S.A.U.C.E.

4:55 - 5:10 p.m. Standing on Their Shoulders- Festival Tributes

5:45 - 7:00 p.m. GRANDMASTER FLASH

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Cora Harvey Armstrong

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Virginia Union University Choir

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. KATZ Band

4:45 – 6:00 p.m. I Would Die 4 U; A Musical Tribute to PRINCE

JOE KENNEDY JR. JAZZ STAGE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

12:00 - 1:15 p.m. COUNTERPOINT featuring Wayne “Big Patt” Patterson

1:45 - 2:45 p.m. Marsha Meekins & Company

3:15 - 4:15 p.m. Jason Jenkins Group

4:45 - 6:00 p.m. The Marvin Taylor Experience

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

1:00 - 2:10 p.m. Drummer, Billy Williams, Jr.

2:45 - 4:00 p.m. Carl Lester-El Quartet featuring Corey El

4:45 - 6:00 p.m. Nathan Mitchell - Happy Birthday!

EGGLESTON HOTEL COMMUNITY STAGE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

11:35 – 11:55 am Welcome - Historic Jackson Ward Association- Janis Allen

12:15 – 12:45 p.m. Sports Backer’s Fitness Warriors

1:10 – 1:55 p.m. Drums No Guns

2:20 – 2:50 p.m. The Line Dance Prince - Carlos Vieira

3:15 – 3:45 p.m. POSE…Hair Meets Fashion on 2nd Street

4:10 - 5:00 p.m. Johnny Lee Long Band

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

1:15 – 2:00 p.m. Dr. Michael J. Jones & The Village of Faith Praise Team

2:30 – 3:10 p.m. Sweet Potatoes

3:35- 4:35 p.m. Hip Hop Karaoke

4:45 –4:55 p.m. Roscoe Burnem - Richmond’s Poet Laureate

5:10 - 5:40 p.m. Dancing with Mama D

The 2nd Street Festival celebrates the rich culture of Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The free event will also feature three stages with musical performances, a Kidz Zone, food, vendors, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club.

For the latest information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.