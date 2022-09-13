Healthcare Pros
20-year-old arrested after woman was shot in shopping center parking lot

Kelvin Ruiz
Kelvin Ruiz(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been arrested after a shooting in a shopping center parking lot last week.

Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 to the 10000 block of Robious Road for the report of a shooting.

Officers said a woman approached a man who allegedly took items from her car earlier that day. The man pulled out a gun and fired at the woman as she was walking away. The woman was treated at the scene for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

After the suspect fled on foot, officers learned that a person nearby confronted him. During the confrontation, the man brandished his gun at the victim and hit the victim’s car with it, damaging the vehicle.

During the investigation, detectives identified 20-year-old Kelvin Ruiz. Detectives obtained warrants for Ruiz for malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, petit larceny, brandishing, and vandalism in relation to the incident.

Ruiz was arrested on Sept. 12 and is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

