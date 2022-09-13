18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old was indicted by a grand jury in the death of Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road on March 30.

Police say a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south when it collided with a police cruiser crossing through the intersection. A third vehicle was then struck as a result of the crash.

Sutton, 24, was killed in the crash, and a second officer and civilian being taken to the jail complex were severely injured.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said a grand jury indicted Jeffrey Adam Lankford for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

Taylor said Lankford appeared in court Monday and was released on his personal recognizance.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.