15-year-old girl killed in shooting near Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old girl out of Richmond was shot and killed Monday evening.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 on First Street near Gilpin Court.

Officials have yet to say what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made as of yet.

Anyone with any information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-1000.

