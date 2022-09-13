15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old out of Richmond was shot and killed Monday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, police were called to the 900 block of N. 1st Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl lying on the sidewalk unresponsive after getting shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about this shooting can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-748-1000.

