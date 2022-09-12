Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Virginians honor lives lost on 9/11 during Commonwealth’s Patriot Day ceremony

Former Va. Gov. Jim Gilmore was the keynote speaker for the service at the Virginia War Memorial
Former Va. Gov. Jim Gilmore carries a wreath to honor the lives lost during 9/11.
Former Va. Gov. Jim Gilmore carries a wreath to honor the lives lost during 9/11.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday morning, dozens of people gathered at the Virginia War Memorial to pay their respects to those who lost their lives and were hurt in the 9/11 attacks during the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day ceremony.

Sunday marked 21 years since this tragic day in America, where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the terrorist attacks on World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington and the downed plane in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The annual ceremony invited Virginians to reflect and remember within the Shrine of Memory: Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.

Cheryl Cross was among the dozens in the audience who wanted to attend the annual service.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t even explain how I feel,” Cross told NBC12. “I just feel so sad for those people and families who endure the pain and suffering of losing their loved ones.”

Cross used to work at the Pentagon years before the 9/11 attacks. She also talked about the loss one of her dear friends experienced during 9/11.

“I have a dear friend in Manassas, Virginia who lost her sister,” said Cross.

“After 21 years, we are still angry. We’re still hurt.” said Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial.

Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore was the keynote speaker for the ceremony and opened his speech by playing a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Gilmore was serving in his position at the time of the 9/11 and was in New York one day before the attacks unfolded. The next morning, Gilmore was back in Virginia at the Governor’s Mansion when he saw the horrific scenes unfold.

“I picked up the phone, activated the emergency operations center, which we have in Virginia for such catastrophes,” said Gilmore during his speech.

Gilmore also talked about his experiences in the days following the attacks, including a visit to a hospital treating patients who were burned and hurt during the attacks.

“I remember vividly one lady who explained to me and I said, ‘Tell me about it,’” said Gilmore. “She said it was like this, ‘I was at my desk and then in a blink of an eye, everything was on fire.’”

Gilmore also spoke on the meaning behind American patriotism.

“The willingness to fight for and defend your country is the one definition of American patriotism, but I think it’s not enough,” he said. “There’s a second thing I’m thinking about on American patriotism and it’s those who know the danger and they go anyway.”

Towards the end of the service, the memorial bell was rung to remember the lives lost during 9/11 along with a moment of silence.

Throughout the day, the Virginia War Memorial also played their documentary film called, “A New Century, A New War.” Mountcastle said this film talks about the experiences of Virginians on 9/11 and the wars that came in result.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Farm, horse owners greive death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire
Richmond Police are continuing their investigation although they do not suspect foul play.
1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
Monday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong...
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening

Latest News

A bicyclist rides down a street.
Richmond seeks input on bicycle, pedestrian infrastructure improvements
The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections
Police say the shooting happened in the 9700 block of Virginia Center Pl.
Henrico Police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton