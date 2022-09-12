Virginians honor lives lost on 9/11 during Commonwealth’s Patriot Day ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday morning, dozens of people gathered at the Virginia War Memorial to pay their respects to those who lost their lives and were hurt in the 9/11 attacks during the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day ceremony.

Sunday marked 21 years since this tragic day in America, where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the terrorist attacks on World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington and the downed plane in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The annual ceremony invited Virginians to reflect and remember within the Shrine of Memory: Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.

Cheryl Cross was among the dozens in the audience who wanted to attend the annual service.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t even explain how I feel,” Cross told NBC12. “I just feel so sad for those people and families who endure the pain and suffering of losing their loved ones.”

Cross used to work at the Pentagon years before the 9/11 attacks. She also talked about the loss one of her dear friends experienced during 9/11.

“I have a dear friend in Manassas, Virginia who lost her sister,” said Cross.

“After 21 years, we are still angry. We’re still hurt.” said Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial.

Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore was the keynote speaker for the ceremony and opened his speech by playing a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Gilmore was serving in his position at the time of the 9/11 and was in New York one day before the attacks unfolded. The next morning, Gilmore was back in Virginia at the Governor’s Mansion when he saw the horrific scenes unfold.

“I picked up the phone, activated the emergency operations center, which we have in Virginia for such catastrophes,” said Gilmore during his speech.

Gilmore also talked about his experiences in the days following the attacks, including a visit to a hospital treating patients who were burned and hurt during the attacks.

“I remember vividly one lady who explained to me and I said, ‘Tell me about it,’” said Gilmore. “She said it was like this, ‘I was at my desk and then in a blink of an eye, everything was on fire.’”

Gilmore also spoke on the meaning behind American patriotism.

“The willingness to fight for and defend your country is the one definition of American patriotism, but I think it’s not enough,” he said. “There’s a second thing I’m thinking about on American patriotism and it’s those who know the danger and they go anyway.”

Towards the end of the service, the memorial bell was rung to remember the lives lost during 9/11 along with a moment of silence.

Throughout the day, the Virginia War Memorial also played their documentary film called, “A New Century, A New War.” Mountcastle said this film talks about the experiences of Virginians on 9/11 and the wars that came in result.

