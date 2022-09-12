Healthcare Pros
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection

(FILE)
(FILE)(WDBJ7)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help.

In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14.

VDOF will plant them at the Augusta nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start. This helps re-forest areas where many trees have been demolished.

Click here for list of do’s and don’ts while gathering.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

