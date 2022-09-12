TSA stops man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight on 9/11 anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina man was arrested after he was caught with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the .45 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag after it triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit.

The handgun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

Once the handgun was discovered, TSA alerted airport police, who took the handgun and arrested the man.

“You would think that our nation’s high awareness of the happenings of September 11, 2001, would remind people that TSA is on the job to help ensure that another catastrophic incident does not happen again,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Especially on this solemn day, this traveler should have known better than to try to carry a firearm through our security checkpoint and onto a flight. Instead, he was arrested and faces a stiff financial civil penalty.”

This is the 14th handgun confiscated at RIC this year.

