Richmond selects developer for Diamond District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has chosen RVA Diamond Partners as the city’s newest development partner for the Diamond District.

The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64 and 95.

The city says RVA Diamond Partners was selected because their proposal aligned with many of the city’s goals for the area including:

Starting the design phase at the baseball stadium as soon as possible and securing $20 million of bonds to finance it.

Creating a strong sense of place with a balance of open space, walkable blocks, and a mixed-use, mixed-income development program that celebrates the baseball stadium.

Creates an 11-acre park for all Richmonders to enjoy with several distinct areas and programming planned throughout the year.

Richmond’s choice will be introduced at the City Council meeting on Sept. 26 where the council will review the resolution and may vote on it.

Once the resolution is approved by the council, the City and RVA Diamond Partners will use the term sheet as the basis for developing the definitive written agreements, which will be brought back to Council for final approval later this fall.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.