Richmond-Henrico Health District rolls out new self-report form for at-home COVID tests

By Emily Yinger
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With more people testing at home, the Richmond-Henrico Health District has created a self-reporting form where people can log their test results.

The health district is using the new system to send people the latest information about COVID guidance.

The form can be filled out online and will ask you to mark down whether you got a positive or negative result and include some other basic information like your address, contact information and details about your demographic.

Once the form is submitted, information about what you should do next is sent back. RHHD hopes this will help provide further protection and ultimately reduce community spread.

“What it really will do is provide people with access to the latest guidance so what to do with this test what do I do with this test and whether or not it’s positive or negative what do I do with this test do I stay home can I go out somewhere what am I doing with it what is CDC recommending what is VDH recommending now and that’s what we can provide,” said Melissa Viray. She serves as the Deputy Director for the Richmond-Henrico Health District.

Right now, data collected from the self-reporting form won’t impact RHHD’s COVID daily case totals or the statewide totals. Officials said that might change.

“Sure, you know, we’ll probably at some point take a look at how many folks have filled it out. You know, is there anything to be said around people who filled it out? Not in terms of details but in terms of, you know, a number of folks who filled it out are they from Richmond, are they from Henrico, you know, what kinds of things are we seeing, what kind of response rate are we seeing,” Viray explained.

You can find the form here. Free at-home COVID test kits can be picked up at any RHHD testing event.

