Richmond gas prices drop 9 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.03 per gallon Monday.
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.03 per gallon Monday.(MGN Online)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond continue to fall, the latest gas prices have dropped by 9.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 31.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.03 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.07 per gallon, which is a $1.04 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

