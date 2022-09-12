Healthcare Pros
Registration open for CarMax Tacky Light Run

2017 Tacky Light Run
2017 Tacky Light Run(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is open for the 10th CarMax Tacky Light Run.

The run will be on Dec. 10 at Chesterfield County’s Walton Park neighborhood, “one of the region’s most festive collections of holiday lights.”

“The CarMax Tacky Light Run provides a unique opportunity to walk and run through Walton Park for an up-close view of some amazing holiday decorations, and we’re striving to create another can’t-miss event this year,” said Meghan Keogh, Director of Events for Sports Backers. “We are all about inspiring people to be active and the CarMax Tacky Light Run is the perfect way to celebrate Richmond’s active community and tacky light traditions.”

This year’s run will feature a snowflake theme and start and finish at Mid-lothian Mines Park.

“For 10 years now, the CarMax Tacky Light Run has delighted participants and spectators from all over the Richmond region and beyond,” said Leslie Parpart, Director of Community Relations for CarMax. “We are honored to once again be the lead sponsor for this exciting event and look forward to sharing in the festivities with this year’s participants.”

Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children, with prices increasing on Nov. 18 to $45 for adults and $30 for kids. Registration includes the holiday party, a shirt or beanie, a medal and on-course cookie stops.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes and tacky lights.

For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

