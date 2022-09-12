Healthcare Pros
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home

MGN
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th.

The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.

That night animal control took nearly 30 dogs, most of them being puppies that were in distress, to a veterinarian. In total, more than 60 dogs and five cats were taken from the home and are currently at the veterinarian’s office and the Pittsylvania Pet Center. County officials were unable to find the owner of the home.

The Pittsylvania County Building Official condemned the home. The animals are now in the care of the Pittsylvania County Pet Center. The county says it will announce when the animals will be available for viewing and adoption.

The Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney are continuing the investigation.

