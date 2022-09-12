Officials determine cause of Hanover barn fire that killed 9 horses

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.

Fire officials told NBC12 the fire happened at Cedar Knoll Farm off Stone Horse Creek Road.

Hanover county fire officials say it happened Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. The barn was engulfed in flames and is now a total loss.

“Due to the location of the incident, this scene was a rural water operation, utilizing multiple high-capacity tankers from Hanover Fire-EMS,” a release said.

Officials say one horse was able to escape and was being treated for minor burns.

The fire marshal determined the fire was electrical and considered accidental.

