Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Officials determine cause of Hanover barn fire that killed 9 horses

Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.

Fire officials told NBC12 the fire happened at Cedar Knoll Farm off Stone Horse Creek Road.

Hanover county fire officials say it happened Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. The barn was engulfed in flames and is now a total loss.

“Due to the location of the incident, this scene was a rural water operation, utilizing multiple high-capacity tankers from Hanover Fire-EMS,” a release said.

Officials say one horse was able to escape and was being treated for minor burns.

The fire marshal determined the fire was electrical and considered accidental.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are continuing their investigation although they do not suspect foul play.
1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One man dead, another person injured after getting shot
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team

Latest News

2017 Tacky Light Run
Registration open for CarMax Tacky Light Run
CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is coming to Richmond.
‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ coming to Richmond
Construction is expected to finish Spring 2023.
Construction begins on new GRTC transfer station Downtown
MGN
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home