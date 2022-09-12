News to Know for Sept. 12: Richmond shootings; ‘Days of Our Lives’; Henrico Schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Monday:

2 Men Hurt in Separate Shootings

Overnight, police began investigating two separate shootings on Richmond’s south side.

The first happened on Afton Avenue around 8:30 Sunday night.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two hours later, police were called to another shooting on Warwick Village Drive. Police say a man also in his 20s was found shot.

He was also taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Police do not believe these shootings are related, and there’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

9/11 Tributes

The U.S. marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Sunday. (Source: WABC/CNN/POOL/ 9/11 MEMORIAL AND MUSEUM)

Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

On Sept. 11, 2001, conspirators from the al-Qaida Muslim militant group seized control of jets to use them as passenger-filled missiles, hitting the trade center’s twin towers and the Pentagon.

The fourth plane was headed for Washington but crashed near Shanksville after crew members and passengers tried to storm the cockpit.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, reconfigured national security policy, and spurred a U.S. “war on terror” worldwide.

Henrico Schools Using Out-of-State Teachers to Fill Vacancies

Henrico Public Schools are getting creative when it comes to meeting their students’ needs.

Out-of-state educators are teaching some students through video chat at Hermitage High School.

Although the teacher is not physically present, assistants are placed in each classroom to keep instruction organized and hand out course materials.

23 classrooms across the division are using the same learning model as they look to fill 170 positions.

Heads Up Hanover Drivers!

Repairs on the Ashcake Road Bridge are set to start today!

The work was originally slated to start last Thursday - but it was delayed due to a scheduling conflict.

VDOT says the bridge is not up to code and will need extensive repairs to make it safe.

Police Join “Lights On!” Program in Louisa

This is what the voucher will look like in lieu of a ticket. (WVIR)

A new program aimed at helping drivers keep their lights on launches in Louisa.

The Louisa Police Department is the first in Virginia to join the “Lights On!” Program.

Instead of giving tickets to drivers for a headlight, taillight, or turn signal light violation- officers will have the option of giving you a repair voucher.

The vouchers are worth $250.

Drivers can redeem them at participating repair shops.

‘Days of Our Lives’ moves to Peacock Premium

NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock. (NBC)

Starting today, NBC will move “Days of Our Lives” to stream exclusively on Peacock Premium.

New episodes will be available at 6 a.m. Eastern Time each weekday.

The past 100 episodes of “Days of Our Lives” will also be available on the streaming platform.

Peacock Premium will be the one place where fans of the long-running soap operate can access new daily episodes, past episodes, and “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

Scattered Late-Day Storms

Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening.

Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

