Monday Forecast: Hot and Humid with scattered late-day storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and storms likely this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front

Monday: Mostly cloudy to Partly Sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms likely again, mainly in the late afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. An isolated strong storm with damaging winds possible. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 640%)

Tuesday: A lingering morning shower possible, otherwise decreasing clouds and turning less humid during the day. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 60, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.