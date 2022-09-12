Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Monday Forecast: Hot and Humid with scattered late-day storms

Big drop in humidity for tomorrow and the rest of the week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and storms likely this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front

Monday: Mostly cloudy to Partly Sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms likely again, mainly in the late afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. An isolated strong storm with damaging winds possible. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 640%)

Tuesday: A lingering morning shower possible, otherwise decreasing clouds and turning less humid during the day. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 60, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are continuing their investigation although they do not suspect foul play.
1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Fire officials are now investigating the cause of the barn fire.
9 horses dead in Hanover barn fire
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One man dead, another person injured after getting shot
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team

Latest News

Forecast: Scattered PM showers and storms likely again Monday
Very Humid Today through Monday.
Sunday Forecast: Showers Likely Today, A Few Storms Possible
NBC12 First Alert Weather
Forecast: Showers and storms likely on Sunday
Humidity returns for the weekend. Mostly cloudy Saturday with showers likely Sunday and into...
Forecast: Mostly cloudy weekend with increasing rain chances