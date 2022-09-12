Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says

Healthcare Pros
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities for the safety of students, faculty and staff.(KCTV5 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUNENBURG Co., Va. (WWBT) - Lunenburg County Public Schools said it closed on Monday after the sheriff’s office notified it of a threat that involved the school system.

Lunenburg Superintendent Charles Berkley told NBC12 that the closure stemmed from a school shooting threat on Facebook.

LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities for the safety of students, faculty and staff.

Virginia State Police are also investigating the situation.

“Please understand that while we want to be transparent and communicate with families as quickly as possible, addressing the threat and finding the person(s) responsible was our primary goal. We appreciate the patience of our parents and employees while we have addressed the situation. The investigation is continuing, and the Sheriff’s Department hopes to have a resolution soon,” LCPS said in a statement.

LCPS said it would operate normally on Tuesday but with an increased law enforcement presence.

