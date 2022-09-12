Henrico Police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Monday.
Officials say it happened in the 9700 block of Virginia Center Pl. One adult man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.
At this time, police have yet to release any more information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
