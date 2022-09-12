Henrico Police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Monday.

Officials say it happened in the 9700 block of Virginia Center Pl. One adult man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, police have yet to release any more information.

Henrico Police are currently on scene of a reported shooting in the 9700 blk of Virginia Center Pl. One adult male has been transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. pic.twitter.com/MqF7EomhGG — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) September 12, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.