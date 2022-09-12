First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong to severe storm late this afternoon into the evening.

All of central and southern Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal threat for an isolated strong to severe storm. Storms will be hit or miss (not everyone will see them). There is a slightly higher chance for a severe storm north of I-64, especially towards the Northern Neck.

Gusty winds will be the main threat with any stronger storms from 3 to 9pm. A brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Monday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong to severe storm. There is a slightly higher chance northeast of RVA towards the Northern Neck. (WWBT)

