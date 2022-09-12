Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening

Storms could have gusty winds late this afternoon
By Nick Russo
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong to severe storm late this afternoon into the evening.

All of central and southern Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal threat for an isolated strong to severe storm. Storms will be hit or miss (not everyone will see them). There is a slightly higher chance for a severe storm north of I-64, especially towards the Northern Neck.

Gusty winds will be the main threat with any stronger storms from 3 to 9pm. A brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Monday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong...
Monday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong to severe storm. There is a slightly higher chance northeast of RVA towards the Northern Neck.(WWBT)

Now is a great time to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app to receive any alerts that are issued later today.

