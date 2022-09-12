Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Farm, horse owners greive death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire

The farm owner was able to save six horses.
Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Macy Moors
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Farm owner Michaela Burke, her family, and many horse owners are grieving the loss of their beloved horses.

A barn on Cedar Knoll’s Farm off Stone Horse Creek Road went up in flames Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Nine horses trapped inside died.

Burke says her father risked his own life to save as many as he could.

“He ran in there, into a burning barn, to save as many horses as he could with his heart and life. That’s the hardest part right now. I want it out there of how much a hero my father is,” Burke said.

Burke says her father was able to rescue six horses. One is suffering minor burns but is expected to be okay. There are still ten horses in total.

“It’s a huge loss to see my childhood just gone,” Horse owner Katie Strange said.

After three days, Hanover Fire and EMS determined the cause to be electrical and accidental.

Battalion Chief of Operations David Johnston says they could get the fire under control in 45 minutes, but he says crews could not enter the barn as the flames were too intense.

“In this particular incidence, we did have multiple crews responding which carry anywhere from 750 to 1,000 gallons of water, as well as four high-capacity tankers like you see here, which can carry anywhere from 2,000-3,000 gallons a piece,” Johnston said.

Burke says they’re working on setting up a benefit concert and memorial to honor the nine horses.

“The outreach of love from everyone and support is incredible right now, which really makes you feel good to know everyone’s out there to help you during this hard time. We’re basically recreating a life we all created,” Burke said.

Burke said they planned a benefit concert on Nov. 20 at noon at Another Round Bar and Grille.

She says they’re still working on planning a memorial for the nine horses.

They’re also looking for a donated run-in shed and storage shed.

Click here to donate to their Gofundme.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are continuing their investigation although they do not suspect foul play.
1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
Monday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong...
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening

Latest News

Former Va. Gov. Jim Gilmore carries a wreath to honor the lives lost during 9/11.
Virginians honor lives lost on 9/11 during Commonwealth’s Patriot Day ceremony
A bicyclist rides down a street.
Richmond seeks input on bicycle, pedestrian infrastructure improvements
The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections
Police say the shooting happened in the 9700 block of Virginia Center Pl.
Henrico Police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital
Trey Sutton
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton