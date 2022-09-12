Farm, horse owners greive death of 9 horses in Hanover barn fire

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Farm owner Michaela Burke, her family, and many horse owners are grieving the loss of their beloved horses.

A barn on Cedar Knoll’s Farm off Stone Horse Creek Road went up in flames Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Nine horses trapped inside died.

Burke says her father risked his own life to save as many as he could.

“He ran in there, into a burning barn, to save as many horses as he could with his heart and life. That’s the hardest part right now. I want it out there of how much a hero my father is,” Burke said.

Burke says her father was able to rescue six horses. One is suffering minor burns but is expected to be okay. There are still ten horses in total.

“It’s a huge loss to see my childhood just gone,” Horse owner Katie Strange said.

After three days, Hanover Fire and EMS determined the cause to be electrical and accidental.

Battalion Chief of Operations David Johnston says they could get the fire under control in 45 minutes, but he says crews could not enter the barn as the flames were too intense.

“In this particular incidence, we did have multiple crews responding which carry anywhere from 750 to 1,000 gallons of water, as well as four high-capacity tankers like you see here, which can carry anywhere from 2,000-3,000 gallons a piece,” Johnston said.

Burke says they’re working on setting up a benefit concert and memorial to honor the nine horses.

“The outreach of love from everyone and support is incredible right now, which really makes you feel good to know everyone’s out there to help you during this hard time. We’re basically recreating a life we all created,” Burke said.

Burke said they planned a benefit concert on Nov. 20 at noon at Another Round Bar and Grille.

She says they’re still working on planning a memorial for the nine horses.

They’re also looking for a donated run-in shed and storage shed.

Click here to donate to their Gofundme.

