Construction begins on new GRTC transfer station Downtown

Construction is expected to finish Spring 2023.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has begun construction on a new transfer station in Downtown Richmond.

The new Downtown Transfer Station will be located on a parking lot at 8th and Clay Streets to replace the current on-street transfer area along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets.

GRTC says the transfer station will accommodate 12 bus bays for more efficient arrivals and departures of up to 10 standard buses and two articulated buses at a time.

A combination of federal, state, and local dollars will be used to fund the $2.2 million project.

Construction is expected to be complete in Spring 2023.

