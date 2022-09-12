Healthcare Pros
‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ coming to Richmond

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is coming to Richmond.
CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is coming to Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ is coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater.

The musical, inspired by the show on YouTube, will be on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

“JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true,” a release said about the show.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

