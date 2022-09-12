Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

City Point Ice Cream opens this week in Hopewell

By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - City Point Ice Cream and Burgers officially opens for business this week.

The restaurant is located at 236 E Broadway and will be serving up ice cream and milkshakes using Richlands Dairy Farm products - which is based in Blackstone.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The grand opening is Thursday in conjunction with the final “Third Thursday Street Festival” of the summer.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are continuing their investigation although they do not suspect foul play.
1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Fire officials are now investigating the cause of the barn fire.
9 horses dead in Hanover barn fire
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One man dead, another person injured after getting shot
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team

Latest News

12 News Now allows us to bring you breaking news updates even when we aren't in a newscast....
Watch Live: Additional weather, traffic and breaking news
NBC will move “Days of Our Lives” to stream exclusively on Peacock.
‘Days of Our Lives’ moves to Peacock Premium
City Point Ice Cream opens this week
City Point Ice Cream opens this week
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.03 per gallon Monday.
Richmond gas prices drop 9 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy