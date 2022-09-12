City Point Ice Cream opens this week in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - City Point Ice Cream and Burgers officially opens for business this week.

The restaurant is located at 236 E Broadway and will be serving up ice cream and milkshakes using Richlands Dairy Farm products - which is based in Blackstone.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The grand opening is Thursday in conjunction with the final “Third Thursday Street Festival” of the summer.

