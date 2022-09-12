2 men hurt in separate Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating two separate shootings on the city’s south side.

The first happened on Afton Avenue around 8:30 Sunday night.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two hours later, police were called to another shooting on Warwick Village Drive. Police say a man also in his 20s was found shot.

He was also taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Police do not believe these shootings are related, and there’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

