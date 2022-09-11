TSA participating in Richmond International job fair Sept. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is participating in a job fair at Richmond International Airport.

Several employers, including TSA, will attend to find potential applicants to fill available positions. The administration is hiring full and part-time TSA officers and giving out information.

TSA positions have a starting salary of $17.55 an hour. New employees will have opportunities for pay increases after six months. The administration also has benefits for both full and part-time employees, including paid training, health, dental and vision plans, life insurance and long-term care insurance plans, a retirement plan, a flexible spending account, an employee assistance program, personal leave days, paid vacation, paid federal holidays, a Thrift Savings Plan (similar to a 401(k) and parental leave.

Prior experience in security or law enforcement fields is not necessary for applicants.

The job fair is set to be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Ivor Massey Administration Building, adjacent to the airport at 5707 Huntsman Road.

There is free parking at the building, and GRTC bus route 7A/B to Richmond Airport has a shuttle to pick up attendees to transport them to and from the Massey building.

To find open officer positions from all over the country, click/tap here.

