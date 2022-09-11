Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

TSA participating in Richmond International job fair Sept. 15

TSA positions have a starting salary of $17.55 per hour and TSA offers new employees...
TSA positions have a starting salary of $17.55 per hour and TSA offers new employees opportunities for pay increases after six months(TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is participating in a job fair at Richmond International Airport.

Several employers, including TSA, will attend to find potential applicants to fill available positions. The administration is hiring full and part-time TSA officers and giving out information.

TSA positions have a starting salary of $17.55 an hour. New employees will have opportunities for pay increases after six months. The administration also has benefits for both full and part-time employees, including paid training, health, dental and vision plans, life insurance and long-term care insurance plans, a retirement plan, a flexible spending account, an employee assistance program, personal leave days, paid vacation, paid federal holidays, a Thrift Savings Plan (similar to a 401(k) and parental leave.

Prior experience in security or law enforcement fields is not necessary for applicants.

The job fair is set to be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Ivor Massey Administration Building, adjacent to the airport at 5707 Huntsman Road.

There is free parking at the building, and GRTC bus route 7A/B to Richmond Airport has a shuttle to pick up attendees to transport them to and from the Massey building.

To find open officer positions from all over the country, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials are now investigating the cause of the barn fire.
9 horses dead in Hanover barn fire
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday .
Police: Woman injured after man inside her vehicle shoots at her
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One man dead, another person injured after getting shot
Players returning to the field.
Mechanicsville High School returns to football field after investigation

Latest News

A lockdown at Virginia State University has been lifted, after a man was reportedly seen with a...
VSU campus lockdown lifted after man reported with what looked like rifle
The stair climb honors 343 New York firefighters who died that day saving those who were...
Hundreds climb City Stadium stairs in rememberance of 9/11
The stair climb honors 343 New York firefighters who died that day saving those who were...
Hundreds climb City Stadium stairs in remembrance of 9/11
The lockdown postponed the start of the VSU football game Saturday night.
VSU campus lockdown lifted after man reported with what looked like rifle