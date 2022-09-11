Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!

The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed events. Here is NBC12′s list of all the fall fun in your area.

September

The leaves are starting to fall from the trees and onto the state fairgrounds! The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.

Stop by Meadow Event Park in Doswell between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Sept. 23-Oct. 2 for some good fun and good eats. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here or in person.

Get some handmade home decor, art, jewelry, clothes and more at this local artisans’ market. Artisan Makers along with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery are hosting a fair showcasing the city’s talented and creative makers. Each fair has rotating vendors so you probably won’t find the same thing twice!

The Fall Artisan Market & Craft Fair is Sunday, Sept. 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hardywood RVA on 2410 Ownby Ln.

Maymont is celebrating the arrival of autumn with a two-night Oktoberfest-style festival. Hoist a stein filled with Paulaner bier, local craft beer or cider, while eating brats by The Mayor Meats and schnitzel, sauerkraut, pretzels and more by Capital Ale House.

The big Festhaus tent features music from the Pay Rent Brass Band on Friday night; polka from The Original Elbe Musikanten German Band on Saturday with German dance troupe Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers performing and local ensemble Dalton Dash on Saturday night.

Also on Saturday, kids can tag along and have some fun in the Kinderzone with live entertainment, Bavarian crafts, face painting and inflatable games.

The Bavarian-style two-night festival is Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can enter through Magnolia Gates at the 1700 Hampton Street Parking lot for the festival.

October

Short Pump Fall Festival Event

The Way Church in Glen Allen is putting on its second annual fall festival event.

There will be huge inflatable slides and obstacle courses, high-flying acrobatics, a petting zoo, games, prizes and of course, plenty of fall festivities

The event is completely free and put on by The Way Church located at 4036 Cox Rd on Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Harvestfest celebrates all the season has to offer. From live music to Maker’s Markets Harvestfest brings the best fall vibes to Lewis Ginter. Enjoy some beer on tap or German cuisine while strolling amongst the gardens or listening to live music.

The event will also have a kid’s zone with fair house building, drop-in gardening, pumpkin painting, face painting, crafts and much more.

Harvesetfest is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A beloved fall tradition is back at the River City to celebrate its 18th year after a COVID-induced two-year hiatus. The Richmond Folk Festival is one of Virginia’s largest events with 30 performing groups from an array of cultural backgrounds on six stages like DJ Art of Noise RVA and Indian Carnatic Violinist Kamalakiran Vinjamuri.

There are also over 30 food and beverage vendors, a crafts marketplace and a family area where kids can make crafts and listen to live performances at the Family Stage.

The Folk Festival is Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Test your arm strength with a Stien hold or try some authentic German food, beer and wine at the 52nd annual Richmond Oktoberfest. Coined as “Richmond’s most authentic Oktoberfest”, the festival started in 1969 by two ethnic German clubs, the “Gesangverein Virginia” and the “Deutscher Sportclub” of Richmond. “Gesangverein Virginia” means “Singing Association of Virginia”.

Oktoberfest is Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Buy tickets here.

One of the best fall family fun events features something for everyone from live music by local bands to any kind fall treats made locally you can think of and the best craft beer from local breweries.

There also are very popular costume contests for kids, adults and pets!

The Pumpkin Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Leigh Street (by Movieland) to Broad Street. The festival is free to attend.

Garden Glow lights up and transforms the park’s historic architecture and gardens in vibrant colors illuminating the Italian Garden, the WestRock Woodland Trail and the Japanese Garden.

On the Carriage House Lawn, there is expanded seating throughout the Glow Village, food trucks, fire pits, a Glow Bar and Glow Shop.

See those gardens glow from Oct. 13 through Nov. 6, starting at sunset each night.

November

Who doesn’t love a good arts and crafts project? Art Factory Play Cafe & Party Place is hosting the Art Factory Fall Festival and has kid and adult craft vendors lined up and ready to make!

Food and drink will be available in the Art Factory’s cafe and all sorts of games and activities for kids to enjoy.

The fall festival is Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Art Factory parking lot at 4810 Market Square Ln in Midlothian.

