Forecast: Showers Likely Today, A Few Storms Possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will feel a bit tropical with high humidity today along with a good chance of scattered showers and a few storms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain will not be constant, but it could rain at just about any time during the day. Rainfall amounts likely to exceed 1/2″ in spots, in particular east of I-95. Humid with highs around 80° (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday Night: Lingering showers and a few storms possible this evening, otherwise mainly cloudy and humid overnight. Lows in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Clouds may mix with some sun from time to time. Scattered showers and storms possible again, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Very warm and humid! Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: A lingering shower possible early, otherwise decreasing clouds and turning less humid during the day. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

