Community events pay tribute to 9/11

By Emily Yinger
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As people around the country remembered 9/11, those here at home held events across the area to honor those impacted by that tragic day. People honored the day in a variety of days. First responders gathered at a Mission Barbeque in Richmond where the Henrico Fire Quartet Choir sang the national anthem.

Through the pain and heartache, the day has a different meaning for everyone and for some the sacrifice made by first responders on 9/11 inspired a career in the fire service.

“I remember exactly where I was on 9/11, exactly when it happened and that was one of the catalysts for me making my path to Henrico Fire,” said Michele Greep who serves as a Lieutenant in Planning for Henrico Fire.

Local firefighters and police honored the day by sharing what they do with community members. They let people tour their fire trucks and gave them a look at SWAT equipment used on the job.

“Being able to serve every day and give back to the community is exactly where I need to be for the community,” Greep explained.

Over at Triple Crossing Brewery-Fulton people tried to bring some hope to the day through volunteerism. They made emergency preparedness kits at an event hosted by United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg in honor of September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“These kits are going to go to the YWCA in Richmond so they’re going to benefit families in transitional housing or families who have experienced sexual or domestic violence and also to families who have students enrolled in their SPROUT schools,” stated Tiffani Beissel who is the Volunteer Coordinator for the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg.

The events tried to bring light to the tragedy of that day 21 years ago.

“I think it’s important for our community to know that there is hope still I think we’ve been through a lot of hard times recently,” Beissel said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

