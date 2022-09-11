Chesterfield hosts soccer tournament to connect first responders with community

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is hosting a new way to bring Richmond-area first responders and community members together on the soccer field.

The Community Cup is a fun-filled day of soccer, community building and opportunities to learn more about the positive ways that police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters regularly interact with the residents they serve.

“This event was a huge success when it was held for the first time in 2019. With such incredible support from our community partners, we’re excited to be once again able to come together and celebrate our region’s growing diversity,” said Dalila Medrano, Chesterfield’s multicultural community engagement coordinator.

Chesterfield and Henrico counties, the City of Richmond and Virginia State Police all partnered together to play in the soccer tournament along with members of their multicultural community and engage with local youth in plenty of fun activities throughout the day.

“Soccer is not only the most popular sport on the planet, but it’s also an unspoken, universal language that brings together people from all nations, races and cultures,” Chris Winslow, chairman of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, said. “I forged friendships on the pitch three years ago that continue to this day. I’m looking forward to being out there again in October.”

The Community Cup will also have food trucks, a kids zone, fun incorporating cultural representation from African, Asian, Arab and Latino communities, first responders’ vehicles on-site and information booths staffed by public safety agencies and local organizations.

The tournament is Saturday, Oct. 1, at River City Sportsplex at 13030 Genito Rd.

Activities start at 10 a.m. Admission is free for the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the Waymakers Foundation. This nonprofit aims to provide immigrant Latino families the foundation for a healthy lifestyle by developing culturally sensitive programs that address their needs in food, health, education, finances, art and culture.

