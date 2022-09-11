1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A one-month-old in Richmond died earlier this morning.
Officials say it happened in the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Police say no foul play is suspected but this incident is still in the early stages of the investigation.
Major Crimes units were out as protocol to make a determination in the child’s death.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.