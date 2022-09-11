1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A one-month-old in Richmond died earlier this morning.

Officials say it happened in the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

Police say no foul play is suspected but this incident is still in the early stages of the investigation.

Major Crimes units were out as protocol to make a determination in the child’s death.

