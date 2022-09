PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A lock down at Virginia State University has been lifted. The lockdown postponed the start of the VSU football game Saturday night.

The VSU Campus lockdown has been lifted. You may resume normal activities. The VSU football game will begin at 7:45pm. — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) September 10, 2022

The Statesman, VSU’s newspaper, says the lockdown was due to an armed person on campus. That person has been taken into custody.

Update: VSU Police just confirmed that the armed suspect is now in custody. Campus-wide lockdown has been lifted. — Virginia Statesman (@TheVAStatesman) September 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.