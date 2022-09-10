Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Understanding potholes and how VDOT is working to fix them on Virginia roads year-round

By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Potholes can sure do some damage and as we near closer to fall and winter, they become more of a problem with the changing weather.

Potholes are created when moisture or water seeps into the pavement freezes, expands then thaws and that area of the street cannot hold up the weight of the vehicles passing by.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation say they have crews working year-round to repair potholes.

“Sometimes it is our crews or if it is something on the interstate, it would be one of our contractors that handles that,” Ken Slack with VDOT explained. “If we know that we have a few roads that are in a similar area we might try to schedule them to be done the same day. For the most part, we get out there sometimes the same day but certainly that same week.”

Steven Faught is the owner of Shenandoah Valley Automotive Service Center. He said the damages to vehicles from hitting potholes can vary.

“It can go from a simple alignment that is inexpensive up to suspension replacement which can get pretty costly depending on what it is,” Faught explained. “If you notice your car pulling one way or the other or it develops a vibration that it didn’t have, then it is probably a good time to get it checked out.

Slack said it is important for the public to report the potholes they see and you can do that by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) to get them checked out.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials are now investigating the cause of the barn fire.
9 horses dead in Hanover barn fire
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday .
Police: Woman injured after man inside her vehicle shoots at her
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One man dead, another person injured after getting shot
Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth...
Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident

Latest News

First responders and community members will come together on Oct. 1 to play against one another...
Chesterfield hosts soccer tournament to connect first responders with community
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
Richmond Police are continuing their investigation although they do not suspect foul play.
1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected
TSA positions have a starting salary of $17.55 per hour and TSA offers new employees...
TSA participating in Richmond International job fair Sept. 15
A lockdown at Virginia State University has been lifted, after a man was reportedly seen with a...
VSU campus lockdown lifted after man reported with what looked like rifle