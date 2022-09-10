Sandston Library closing for ‘refresh’ project until November

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico County’s longest-serving library Sandston Branch Library, will be closed from Sept. 12 through November for extensive renovations.

The project includes accessible A-frame shelving to display books facing outward to showcase their covers, new carpeting, fresh paint and new audio-video equipment in meeting spaces and common areas.

“However you experience the library, from browsing books to attending programs or even just relaxing, reading and enjoying the bright new features, this project will be a great addition to the Sandston community,” Henrico County Public Library Director Barbara F. Weedman said. “We look forward to the reopening celebration!”

While Sandston Branch is closed, Henrico residents can visit Varina Area Library at 1875 New Market Road or Fairfield Area Library at 1401 N. Laburnum Ave. The Mobile Library Service will be in the Sandston library parking lot on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exterior book return drop boxes will be available throughout the closure.

