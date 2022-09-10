Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Sandston Library closing for ‘refresh’ project until November

The refresh project will include new carpeting, fresh paint and new AV equipment for common...
The refresh project will include new carpeting, fresh paint and new AV equipment for common areas.(Henrico County Public Library)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico County’s longest-serving library Sandston Branch Library, will be closed from Sept. 12 through November for extensive renovations.

The project includes accessible A-frame shelving to display books facing outward to showcase their covers, new carpeting, fresh paint and new audio-video equipment in meeting spaces and common areas.

“However you experience the library, from browsing books to attending programs or even just relaxing, reading and enjoying the bright new features, this project will be a great addition to the Sandston community,” Henrico County Public Library Director Barbara F. Weedman said. “We look forward to the reopening celebration!”

While Sandston Branch is closed, Henrico residents can visit Varina Area Library at 1875 New Market Road or Fairfield Area Library at 1401 N. Laburnum Ave. The Mobile Library Service will be in the Sandston library parking lot on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exterior book return drop boxes will be available throughout the closure.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday .
Police: Woman injured after man inside her vehicle shoots at her
This is what the voucher will look like in lieu of a ticket.
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
1 killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near ramp to Chippenham Parkway
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One man dead, another person injured after getting shot
Fire officials are now investigating the cause of the barn fire.
9 horses dead in Hanover barn fire
Players returning to the field.
Mechanicsville High School returns to football field after investigation
Mechanicsville High School returns to football field after investigation
Mechanicsville High School returns to football field after investigation