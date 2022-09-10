One man dead, another person injured after getting shot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and another person was severely injured in Petersburg after a shooting.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2:43 a.m., Petersburg Police were called to the Virginia Avenue and Boiling Street area for a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

As police continued investigating, another person with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital. That victim is said to have life-threatening injuries and is in critical but stable condition.

Police are not looking for any suspects now and say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything can contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.