Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Forecast: Mostly cloudy weekend with increasing rain chanes

Shower chances increase late Saturday into Sunday
NBC12 First Alert Weather
NBC12 First Alert Weather
By Nick Russo
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity returns for the weekend. Mostly cloudy Saturday with showers likely Sunday and into next week

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Isolated showers possible, mainly towards evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Scattered showers likely, especially during the morning. Spotty showers and an isolated storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday .
Police: Woman injured after man inside her vehicle shoots at her
This is what the voucher will look like in lieu of a ticket.
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
1 killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near ramp to Chippenham Parkway
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers

Latest News

NBC12 First Alert Weather
Forecast: Mostly cloudy Saturday, showers likely Sunday
Forecast: Mostly cloudy Saturday, showers likely Sunday
Forecast: Mostly cloudy Saturday, showers likely Sunday
Friday Forecast: Beautiful today, rain chances increase on Sunday
Friday Forecast: Beautiful today, rain chances increase on Sunday
Friday Forecast: Beautiful today, rain chances increase on Sunday
Friday Forecast: Beautiful today, rain chances increase on Sunday