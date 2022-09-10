Forecast: Mostly cloudy weekend with increasing rain chanes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity returns for the weekend. Mostly cloudy Saturday with showers likely Sunday and into next week

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Isolated showers possible, mainly towards evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Scattered showers likely, especially during the morning. Spotty showers and an isolated storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

