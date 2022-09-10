Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for respiratory infections in children that can lead to paralysis.(halfpoint via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WCCO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking pediatricians to be on the lookout for a rare but serious respiratory infection in children.

It’s not the flu or COVID-19; it’s called Enterovirus D68, which can lead to a condition that causes paralysis.

The infection, which tends to emerge in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.

AFM causes weakness in the arms and legs; in some cases, it can even lead to paralysis.

Health officials said the average age of children affected is three, and kids with asthma may be at higher risk.

Enterovirus D68 can be tricky to diagnose because its symptoms mirror those of the common cold, like runny nose, cough and fever.

Parents should contact their child’s doctor if they notice their child is having difficulty breathing or if their symptoms worsen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday .
Police: Woman injured after man inside her vehicle shoots at her
This is what the voucher will look like in lieu of a ticket.
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
1 killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near ramp to Chippenham Parkway
Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth...
Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident

Latest News

Payment processor Visa Inc. says it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops.
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
The lockdown postponed the start of the VSU football game Saturday night.
VSU campus lockdown lifted
FILE - Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
Britain's King Charles III, looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's...
Charles proclaimed king as world mourns late queen