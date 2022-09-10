Healthcare Pros
9 horses dead in Hanover barn fire

Fire officials are now investigating the cause of the barn fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -

9 horses are dead after a massive barn fire in Hanover. Fire officials tell us it happened at Cedar Knoll Farm off of Stone Horse Creek Road in Glenn Allen.

Hanover county fire officials say it happened Friday afternoon around 2 pm. The barn was engulfed in flames and is now a total loss.

Officials say one horse was able to escape and is now being treated for minor burns.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.

