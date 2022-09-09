Healthcare Pros
Woman killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near Chippenham Parkway ramp identified

One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Sept. 8.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, closing the road in both directions for some time.

Police said a 1997 Ford Escort was trying to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when it was hit by a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound.

The driver and only occupant of the Escort died at the scene. Police identified the driver as 57-year-old Jennifer Candido

Anyone with information should call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

