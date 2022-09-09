Woman killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near Chippenham Parkway ramp identified

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Sept. 8.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, closing the road in both directions for some time.

Police said a 1997 Ford Escort was trying to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when it was hit by a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound.

The driver and only occupant of the Escort died at the scene. Police identified the driver as 57-year-old Jennifer Candido

Anyone with information should call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

