Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident

Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth of July.

Around 1:43 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road.

At the scene, police found Telesheia Brooks-Talbert on the pavement with injuries from being hit by a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was at the scene, but the driver left on foot.

Brooks-Talbert was taken to the hospital but died on Aug. 2 from an unrelated pre-existing medical condition, RPD said.

Dejenee Gee, 25, of Richmond, was charged with the following in connection to the hit-and-run.

  • Felony Hit and Run
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving without a License

