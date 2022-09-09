RPD Chief to host community conversations after alleged shooting plot fallout

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Police Chief will meet with community members over the next few weeks to answer questions in the fallout of the alleged 4th of July mass shooting plot.

Chief Gerald Smith will host the community conversations on the following dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 14: 2nd Precinct residents will meet with Chief Smith at Liberation Church located at 5200 Midlothian Turnpike.

Thursday, Sept. 15: 3rd Precinct residents will meet with Chief Smith at First Baptist Church located at 2709 Monument Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: 1st Precinct residents will meet with Chief Smith at MLK Middle School located at 1000 Mosby Street.

Thursday, Sept. 22: 4th Precinct residents will meet with Chief Smith at Barack Obama Elementary School located at 3101 Fendall Avenue

The chief will also host a telephone town hall conversation on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Chief Smith says he’s looking to use this time to rebuild community trust, and better inform the public about the investigation.

Each conversation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

