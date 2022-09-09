Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

RPD Chief to host community conversations after alleged shooting plot fallout

Chief Smith says he’s looking to use this time to rebuild community trust, and better inform...
Chief Smith says he’s looking to use this time to rebuild community trust, and better inform the public about the investigation.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Police Chief will meet with community members over the next few weeks to answer questions in the fallout of the alleged 4th of July mass shooting plot.

Chief Gerald Smith will host the community conversations on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 14: 2nd Precinct residents will meet with Chief Smith at Liberation Church located at 5200 Midlothian Turnpike.
  • Thursday, Sept. 15: 3rd Precinct residents will meet with Chief Smith at First Baptist Church located at 2709 Monument Avenue.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 21: 1st Precinct residents will meet with Chief Smith at MLK Middle School located at 1000 Mosby Street.
  • Thursday, Sept. 22: 4th Precinct residents will meet with Chief Smith at Barack Obama Elementary School located at 3101 Fendall Avenue

The chief will also host a telephone town hall conversation on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Chief Smith says he’s looking to use this time to rebuild community trust, and better inform the public about the investigation.

Each conversation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road
Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex identified
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
1 killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near ramp to Chippenham Parkway
Garland believes over the few days the concrete gravel sat on the mural, it became wet and has...
Jackson Ward mural damaged after concrete poured on top of it
Anthony Spencer
Suspect in custody after man found shot to death in car

Latest News

All around the world, tributes continue to pour in after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
News to Know for Sept. 9: Queen Elizabeth; Ashcake Road; 9/11 memorials
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
Richmonders remember last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia
Richmonders remember last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia
Photo inside of Penny Lane Pub and Restaurant when Kaine introduced O'Neil to Queen Elizabeth II.
Richmonders remember last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia