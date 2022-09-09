Richmonders remember last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since Queen Elizabeth II’s last visited the Commonwealth, and those who saw her that spring said it was an unforgettable moment.

The Queen visited Virginia for the Jamestown Settlement’s 400th anniversary.

“It was very interesting. She was small, and you know, she’s kind of like your grandmother,” Chip Mann said, who helped organize the 400th-anniversary celebration of Jamestown.

Mann said organizers had been planning since 2004 what the Queen’s schedule would look like when she arrived in Virginia in May of 2007.

With all that preparation, the visit went well, and Mann said at one point, he was able to have an audience with her Majesty for about 10 minutes.

“She said, ‘today, we saw the archeological dig, and when I was here 50 years ago, we had no idea when we were walking back in forth. We were walking on top of what the fort had been,’” Mann said. “I thought to myself, this is remarkable. All of the places this woman has been, and all the people she’s met, and yet she remembers this little piece of history.”

During the same visit, Queen Elizabeth made her way to the state Capitol in Richmond, where she was greeted by thousands of people, including the owner of Penny Lane Pub and Restaurant, Terry O’Neil.

“I’ll always remember it. There were two TVs in our neighborhood like the west end,” O’Neil said. “Two TVs, and they were only 12 inches and a big magnifying glass on them, and there were about 40 kids in this fellas bedroom.”

O’Neil grew up in Liverpool and remembered the Queen’s crowning day.

His restaurant is just blocks away from the Capitol, and during her visit to Richmond, then Gov. Tim Kaine introduced the Queen to O’Neil out on the Capitol steps.

“He said, ‘he’s from Liverpool,’ and she said, ‘oh, Liverpool?’ I said, ‘yeah.’ And she said, ‘oh,’” O’Neil said. “You can see her meditating, and I said, ‘you don’t go to football games anymore.’ And she said, ‘no.’ And I said, ‘well, can I have your tickets?”

O’Neil said the Queen laughed, and despite never getting those tickets, he said there’s no doubt Queen Elizabeth II has left behind a legacy.

“She’s done her job, mate,” O’Neil said. “If everyone has done their job half as good as her, it would be Great Britain again,” O’Neil said.

