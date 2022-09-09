Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Prince George’s County youth curfew stirs up controversy

The curfew is set to last for 30 days.
The curfew is set to last for 30 days.(WIS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WWBT) - Prince George’s County, Maryland will enforce a new curfew for teenagers starting Friday - the decision raising questions from the community.

NBC4 reports, that the curfew requires people younger than 17 to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Police say this is in response to a spike in violent crime among teens, but the ACLU says this will create unnecessary police interactions that could harm Black and Brown children.

The curfew is set to last for 30 days.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road
Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex identified
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
1 killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near ramp to Chippenham Parkway
Garland believes over the few days the concrete gravel sat on the mural, it became wet and has...
Jackson Ward mural damaged after concrete poured on top of it
Anthony Spencer
Suspect in custody after man found shot to death in car

Latest News

Surveillance video regarding the 2020 election shows pro-Trump operatives at a Georgia...
Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines
Members of the public at a meeting of the State Air Pollution Control Board in 2018.
Future of Virginia air board committee in question
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign