Prince George’s County youth curfew stirs up controversy

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WWBT) - Prince George’s County, Maryland will enforce a new curfew for teenagers starting Friday - the decision raising questions from the community.

NBC4 reports, that the curfew requires people younger than 17 to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Police say this is in response to a spike in violent crime among teens, but the ACLU says this will create unnecessary police interactions that could harm Black and Brown children.

The curfew is set to last for 30 days.

