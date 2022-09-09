Healthcare Pros
Police: Woman injured after man inside her vehicle shoots at her

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday to the 10000 block of Robious Road for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers said a woman was inside the Robious Hall shopping center, looked out and saw a man in her car. When she came out to see why he was in her car, police said the man pulled a gun and fired, grazing her.

She had non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect got away on foot.

The Bon Air Correctional facility was on lockdown for a period of time, but that has been lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

