Police: Woman injured after man inside her vehicle shoots at her
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center.
Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday to the 10000 block of Robious Road for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers said a woman was inside the Robious Hall shopping center, looked out and saw a man in her car. When she came out to see why he was in her car, police said the man pulled a gun and fired, grazing her.
She had non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect got away on foot.
The Bon Air Correctional facility was on lockdown for a period of time, but that has been lifted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.